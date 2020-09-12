Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $36.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

FWONA has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 281,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $10,188,477.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,901,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,029,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,366.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,293,089. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 571,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

