Lennar (LEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEN opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

