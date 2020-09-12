Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.83% of Legg Mason worth $125,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 14.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the first quarter worth $93,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Legg Mason by 1,173.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $49.99 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.