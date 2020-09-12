Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In other Leap Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of Leap Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $948,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.71. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

