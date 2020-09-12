Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
In other Leap Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of Leap Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.71. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.