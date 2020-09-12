Lawrence J. Burian Sells 2,397 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Stock

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $24,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence J. Burian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Lawrence J. Burian sold 7,163 shares of MSG Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $74,208.68.

MSG Networks stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $555.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

