Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $65,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $189,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,677. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

