Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,259 Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 80.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 56.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,012 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 53,705,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

