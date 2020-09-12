Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $63,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,844 shares of company stock worth $22,696,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

