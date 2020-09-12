Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,819,000 after acquiring an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after buying an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $124.75 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

