Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

