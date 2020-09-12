Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $26,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 164.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after buying an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,520,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

NYSE:HCA opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

