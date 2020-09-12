Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 270.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $474.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.02. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

