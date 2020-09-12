Kore Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,727,000 after purchasing an additional 647,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,033,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

