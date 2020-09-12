Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 302 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Celanese by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Celanese by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Celanese by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $106.58 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

