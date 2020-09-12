Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

IWO stock opened at $215.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

