Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.86.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $155.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.89 and a 200-day moving average of $171.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

