Knoll Inc (KNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Knoll has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Knoll has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:KNL opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $567.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.88. Knoll has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 2.17%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

