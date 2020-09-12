KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.71% of KKR & Co Inc worth $122,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $235,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 196.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 40,801 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

