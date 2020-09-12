KeyCorp Weighs in on Ameren Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ameren by 274.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 84.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

