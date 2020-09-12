Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,353,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29,273.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,154,000 after buying an additional 961,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,427,000 after buying an additional 732,388 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,898,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,942,000.

VXF stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $136.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

