Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

