Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $339.13 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.00 and its 200 day moving average is $313.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

