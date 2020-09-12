Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:REXR opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

