Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,635 shares of company stock valued at $41,841,216. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

