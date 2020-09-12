Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 732 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

DIS opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

