Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 8th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Kaman has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kaman has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.03. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $467,700.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

