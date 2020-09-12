Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,924 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA opened at $8.24 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG – has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $643.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

