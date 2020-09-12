Juan Colombás Purchases 472 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Juan Colombás bought 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £122.72 ($160.36).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 25.88 ($0.34) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.45. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 25.43 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion and a PE ratio of 66.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 44 ($0.57).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

