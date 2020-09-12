Javier Ferrán Purchases 315 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 322 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($33.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.84 ($10,821.69).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,632 ($34.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion and a PE ratio of 43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,637.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,697.75. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,401.50 ($44.45).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,952.50 ($38.58).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

