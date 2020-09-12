J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,192 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.55% of J2 Global worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at $1,379,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in J2 Global by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 118,612 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCOM. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JCOM stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

