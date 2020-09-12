iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 1,754.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $145.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $109.28 and a 1-year high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

