iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

NYF stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

