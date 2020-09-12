iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.59% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $110,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $604,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

