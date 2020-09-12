Iron Mountain Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 252.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

