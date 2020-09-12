IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQE has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

