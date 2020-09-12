Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.22. Iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.50.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

