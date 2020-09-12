Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.22. Iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.50.

About Iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

