Investors Purchase Large Volume of FS KKR Capital Call Options (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,731% compared to the average volume of 195 call options.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.83%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 330,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

