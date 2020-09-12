Investors Purchase High Volume of Virtusa Call Options (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,410 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,139% compared to the typical daily volume of 46 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of VRTU opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

