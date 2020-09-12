Investors Buy High Volume of Zumiez Call Options (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,736 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,003% compared to the average volume of 248 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zumiez by 347.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $163,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

