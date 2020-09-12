Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Down 64.0% in August

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,092 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $56.67 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

