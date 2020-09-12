Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 859.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.50% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLW. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th.

