Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $43.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITCI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.