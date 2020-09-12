International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of IP opened at $38.92 on Friday. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

