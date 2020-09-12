Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Down 5.1%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.33. Approximately 1,000,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 761,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $2,760,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

