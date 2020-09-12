Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.