Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s share price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 3,089,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,176,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 456,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.