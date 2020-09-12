Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 300,000 Shares

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $27,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE IBP opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,092,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,414,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

