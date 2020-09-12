Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.