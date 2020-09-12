Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $45,015.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $96,150.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $90,810.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $90,180.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $47,370.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $49,530.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $47,760.00.

Shares of WORK opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

