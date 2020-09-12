Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $45,015.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.
- On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $96,150.00.
- On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $90,810.00.
- On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $90,180.00.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00.
- On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $47,370.00.
- On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $49,530.00.
- On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $47,760.00.
Shares of WORK opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
About Slack
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
