Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Director Sells $20,350.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $20,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas James Mceachern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Douglas James Mceachern purchased 400 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,812.00.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 28.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reading International by 54.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

